Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Lion attack at North Carolina conservation center kills 22-year-old New Palestine woman

Posted 5:13 pm, December 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:24PM, December 30, 2018

stock image, not the actual lion

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A recent Indiana University grad employed at a conservation center in North Carolina was killed by a lion on Sunday.

22-year-old Alexandra Black, a native of New Palestine, was attacked and killed following a routine enclosure cleaning. Police say one of the lions somehow left a locked space and quickly killed Black.

At this time, it’s unclear how the lion was able to get out of the enclosure.

Deputies at the scene shot and killed the lion after several attempts to tranquilize it failed.

Black was a former intern for the center and had been employed for around two weeks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.