IN Focus: This year’s winners and losers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - From a controversial Supreme Court nomination to an ongoing investigation into the President's 2016 campaign team, it was another unprecedented year in politics, capped off by a contentious midterm election here in Indiana and nationwide.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Laura Wilson and Adam Wren reflect on the year in politics, and pick this year's winners and losers.

And in the video below, panelists Tony Samuel, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy and Robin Winston share their thoughts on 2018, and what we could see in the year ahead.

Join us again next Sunday, when our program moves back to its 8:30 a.m. time slot on CBS4, airing again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program (including exclusive bonus content) on iTunes, Google Play, SoundCloud or Stitcher.​