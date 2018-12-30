IN Focus: Rep. Carson discusses government shutdown, new Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss several important issues in the news, including the partial government shutdown which seems likely to stretch into the new year, and into the new incoming Congress.

Democrats will control the House in the new year, and are poised to pass a spending bill when the new Congress is sworn in on Thursday.

“I think the concession comes in a package that includes technological advancements, I think it comes in a package that says we want to rehash the border patrol services, we want to hire more agents, make sure they’re properly trained. Not have kids die at the hands of ICE," said Carson. "And I think we need a real overhaul. I think that this administration is not only an embarrassment, but I want my Republican friends to stand up and really push back against Trump."

In our interview Friday afternoon, Carson rebuffed the President's latest threat to close the US-Mexico border entirely if he doesn't get funding for the border wall.

“I think that this is a mediocre obstruction attempt by President Trump. None of us want to see the government shutdown, but he’s trying to attach this wall with it," said Carson. "There are other ways in which we can secure the border, through technological advancements, through hiring more border patrol agencies. But to build a wall sends the wrong message. A 2,000 mile wall is unacceptable.”

Carson also discussed his work on the House intelligence committee, and the potential for impeachment proceedings in the new year, something Carson has voiced some support for in recent months.

On this week's edition of IN Focus we also look back at the year in politics, featuring clips of recent interviews with Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) and Mayor Joe Hogsett (D-Indianapolis).