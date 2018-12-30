IN Focus: Holcomb, Young, Hogsett reflect on the year in politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) sat down with CBS4 this month for a wide-ranging year-end interview on a number of important topics, including school safety, hate crime legislation, and the controversy surrounding attorney general Curtis Hill.

In that interview, Holcomb also shared his thoughts on 2018, a year he described as a success for Indiana.

"It's been a good year. It's been a year of progress, proud of all the state employees that had either a small hand or a big hand in all of the progress that`s been made. We've made significant progress in terms of our economy growing, in terms of our infrastructure, we're more connected in different ways than ever before," said Holcomb. "What I"m most proud of are our aspirational, our never-quit, our always-seek-to-improve, to be a little bit better tomorrow than we are today. Whether it's got to do with breaking the all-time new job commitment record this year that we set last year. These are signs that we're never going to be satisfied, because we're always going to have cases that require additional resources or helping our fellow Hoosiers, but that's what we do, and we're proving it, and we're being noticed around the country."

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Mayor Joe Hogsett (D-Indianapolis) also reflected on the year in politics in recent interviews with CBS4.

In the video above, see what Holcomb, Young and Hogsett have to say about the past year in office, and what 2019 could bring in the world of politics with another election year on the horizon.