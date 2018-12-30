Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Hamilton County sees several big school building projects

CARMEL, Ind. — Construction is a top subject for many schools in the fast-growing northern suburbs of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports that tens of millions of dollars are being spent on six major school construction projects in Hamilton County, including the Carmel Clay district’s plan to replace two existing elementary schools and Westfield Washington Schools’ expansion and renovation of its intermediate, middle and high schools.

The project costs range from $11 million for additions at Westfield Intermediate School to $42 million for an addition and renovations at Westfield High School. Carmel is spending $65 million on its elementary school projects, while the Hamilton Southeastern district in Fishers is building its 13th elementary school for $22 million.

Officials expect the projects will all be completed between 2019 and 2021.

