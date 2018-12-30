INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There won't be a car drop on New Year's Eve downtown this year, but that's no excuse to stay at home! A Lyft Lounge on Georgia Street will allow people to hang out while they wait for a ride. The first 1,000 people to use the lounge will get a discount. The lounge will help Hoosiers enjoy a fun and safe New Year.
Georgia Street will feature “Lyft Lounge” for New Year’s Eve
