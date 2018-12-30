Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Georgia Street will feature “Lyft Lounge” for New Year’s Eve

Posted 6:24 pm, December 30, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There won't be a car drop on New Year's Eve downtown this year, but that's no excuse to stay at home! A Lyft Lounge on Georgia Street will allow people to hang out while they wait for a ride. The first 1,000 people to use the lounge will get a discount. The lounge will help Hoosiers enjoy a fun and safe New Year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.