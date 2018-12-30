Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

East side shooting leaves 1 dead; city tops last year’s homicide count

Posted 1:46 am, December 30, 2018, by , Updated at 01:49AM, December 30, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead following a shooting incident late Saturday on the city’s east side. This marks the city’s 158th criminal homicide–exceeding last year’s total of 157.

IMPD officers were called to the 4600 block of E. 34th St. about 11:40 p.m. They found an unresponsive male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite efforts by EMS personnel, the victim was pronounced dead on-scene.

Homicide detectives immediately began canvassing the area for potential witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.

