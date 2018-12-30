× Colts earn final playoff berth after 33-17 win in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Colts made the playoffs for the first time since 2014, beating the Titans 33-17 in a winner-take-all game in Nashville Sunday night.

The Colts will face division rival Houston at NRG Stadium in the AFC wildcard round Saturday afternoon at 4:35 p.m.

The Colts got off to a terrific start thanks to two long drives. They drove 92 yards on 12 plays on their opening possession. Andrew Luck found Dontrelle Inman in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown for the first points of the game.

The second time the Colts touched the ball, they drove 90 yards in 16 plays. Luck capped off the drive with a nine-yard scoring pass to Eric Ebron to put the Colts up 14-0. It was the tight end’s 14th TD of the season.

The Titans got back into the game in the second quarter after a couple of Colts’ turnovers. Jayon Brown intercepted Luck deep in Indianapolis’ territory and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown. The Colts were poised to score on their next series, but Brown forced and recovered a fumble.

The Colts led 17-10 at halftime after the teams exchanged late field goals.

Indianapolis scored on its first possession of the second half to push its lead back to two scores. Luck connected with Ryan Hewitt for a one-yard TD. Hewitt’s the 13th player to catch a touchdown pass for the Colts this season, tying an NFL record.

Tennessee scored to make it 24-17, but Kenny Moore intercepted Blaine Gabbert and Adam Vinatieri kicked a 25-yard field goal to help seal the game.

The Colts became the third team since 1970 to make the playoffs after starting 1-5.