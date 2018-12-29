Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Northeast Indiana community using creativity to help rehab park

Posted 12:22 pm, December 29, 2018, by

Courtesy The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette

DECATUR, Ind. — Residents of a small northeastern Indiana city are finding creative ways to help raise more money for rehabbing a youth baseball park.

The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reports that community boosters in Decatur have sold handmade quilts, T-shirts and fleece sweat shirts.

The sales account for just fraction of the more than $500,000 raised so far. But organizers say it nonetheless makes an important statement about the civic nature of the community.

All told, the Hanna Nuttman Park project is expected to cost $2.3 million, with about $1 million of that coming from donations.

City community development director Melissa Norby says quilt and shirt sales demonstrate that residents understand it takes “teamwork to build a community.”

