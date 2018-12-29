Lawrence shooting victim’s life remembered through candlelight vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind.- Family and friends are mourning the death of their loved one Aaron Grice. Police said he was shot and killed one day after Christmas at Canterbury House Apartments in Lawrence.

Tonight his loved ones held a candlelight vigil for the 22-year-old.

His mother Mary East said she can’t shake the image of her son being left dead behind the dumpster.

Police have made no arrests and are still investigating what led to the shooting. Investigators said Grice didn’t live at the apartment complex and was there with acquaintances.

They have released few details. “"I have not grieved for him yet because I still have to make sure everything is taken care of for him to go home the right way. I also have to take care of my mother and my daughter," Grice's mom Mary East said.

"You’re hurting. You want to lash out, but at this time all you can do is lean on family and pray," Grice's cousin Shawn Lee said.

Family members are calling for change to stop the violence. "If love is in the air hate has to run. Love is more powerful than hate," Lee said.

Grice’s family sent up their love to the skies with balloons of his favorite colors; blue and black.

They said goodbye to him and are holding on to hope that the person responsible for his death turns themselves in. Police urge anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.