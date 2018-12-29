× Clemson beats Notre Dame in College Football Playoff semifinal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Clemson ended Notre Dame’s dreams of a national championship, beating the Fighting Irish 30-3 in the first College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

The Tigers’ Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns, while Travis Etienne ran for 109 yards and one score.

It was third-ranked Notre Dame’s first loss of the season after going a perfect 12-0 in the regular season.

Clemson will make its third trip to the CFP National Championship in the last four years. The Tigers lost to Alabama in 2015 in Glendale, Arizona before winning the title over the Crimson Tide the next year in Tampa, Florida.

Clemson will face the winner of the Alabama-Oklahoma semifinal game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on January 7th.