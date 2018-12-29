Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Bald eagle watching event set at reservoir near Peru

Posted 12:27 pm, December 29, 2018, by

Stock image of bald eagle

PERU, Ind. — State wildlife officials are planning a bald eagle watching event at a northern Indiana reservoir that’s a gathering spot for large numbers of the majestic birds.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says its annual Sunrise Eagle Watch at Mississinewa Lake is set for Jan. 12. The agency says the reservoir near the city of Peru is home to the largest documented bald eagle roost in Indiana.

Participants can attend a Jan.11 program at the Best Western in Peru to hear eagle watch leaders discuss their experiences. Those joining the eagle watch will meet at Mississinewa Lake’s Miami State Recreation Area boat launch at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 to caravan to the roosting area.

Those interested should call 260-468-2127 to register.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.