35-year-old man dead following Johnson County crash

Posted 9:46 pm, December 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:47AM, December 30, 2018

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 35-year-old man has been identified following a deadly accident in Johnson County on Saturday night.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department said Thomas Miller of Trafalgar was deceased upon arrival following a head on collision in the 5600 block of S. Nineveh Rd. and 600 south.

According to police investigation findings, Miller was driving a Volkswagen northbound on Nineveh Road when a GMC pickup truck traveling southbound crossed the center line and collided head on with Miller.

The driver of the GMC was found lying down outside of the truck when police arrived on scene. The driver complained of pain in his chest, back and legs and was airlifted by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

A voluntary blood draw was done on the driver of the GMC. The investigation is still ongoing.

