Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Sullivan County crash kills 3 high school students

Posted 8:41 pm, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:49PM, December 28, 2018

File photo

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three high school students were killed in a crash in Sullivan County on Friday.

WTHI reports it happened near 4874 East County Road 1100 North at about 2 p.m.

All three victims were students at North Central High School in Farmersburg, which is south of Terre Haute.

The school’s principal, Monte Kirk, released the following statement to WTHI, expressing his condolences:

“On behalf of the Northeast School Corporation and North Central High School, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to all of the families and friends of the students involved a terrible accident that has taken place this afternoon.”

Kirk went on to say the school plans on holding a vigil for students to mourn the loss of their friends, but they want to work with family before they set a time.

Other schools are also reaching out to show their support, including White River Valley High School, which tweeted “Thoughts and prayers to our friends at North Central. What a tragic situation with the loss of life of three students.”

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash and the identities of the deceased have not been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.