Statehouse leader deals potential setback on Indiana hate crimes bill

The Indiana Statehouse is seen in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A top Statehouse Republican is using a parliamentary maneuver to bottle up hate crimes legislation, dealing a potential setback to those wanting Indiana off a list of just five states that have not adopted such a law.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said Friday that he will assign all hate crimes bills to a committee he has control over.

The Martinsville Republican says the bills will remain there until the Senate GOP caucus has time to “fully discuss each proposal.”

Bray also left open the possibility that Senate Republicans may decide against moving forward on any hate crimes measure.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has said passing a hate crimes bill is a top priority.

Only Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Wyoming and Arkansas do not have such a law.

