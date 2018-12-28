Rain is exiting but in comes the cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lots of active weather in our country this week! The system that brought us all that rain yesterday is now exiting Indiana and pushing rain from the Gulf states all the way to New York City. Blizzard Warnings are STILL in effect in parts of the Dakotas. Central Indiana is drying up for the day and we could even see some sunshine in between the clouds later on Friday.





A temperature map shows the huge difference in temperatures between those ahead of and those behind a cold front. Indianapolis is waking up in the 50s this morning, but with the passage of that front, temperatures will cool for the rest of the day.

By lunchtime we'll be in the 40s and by dinnertime we'll be in the 30s.

Highs this weekend will be right where we'd expect them to be this time of the year: in the 30s. Next round of rain heads in for New Year's Eve.