Purdue gets demolished by Auburn, 63-14, in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Purdue was routed by Auburn 63-14 at the 2018 Music City Bowl on Friday behind five passing touchdowns from Jarrett Stidham.

The Tigers (8-5, 3-5 SEC) led the Boilermakers s (6-7, 5-4 Big Ten) 56-7 at halftime.

The 56 points at the half for Auburn was an FBS bowl record for points scored in any half, and the 49-point halftime lead was the largest by any team in a bowl game in NCAA history.

In addition, this game totaled the most points, 63, ever scored by Auburn in a bowl game.

The Tigers and the Boilermakers marked the first SEC-Big Ten match-up of the bowl season in what had been billed as a battle between a team on the rise (Purdue) and another (Auburn) trying to salvage a season that fell short of championship aspirations.