Person seriously injured after officer-involved shooting in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A trooper shot a person in Crawfordsville on Friday, according to Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Kim Riley says the officer-involved shooting happened on US 231 near CR 550 North at about 6:35 p.m.

The suspect who was shot suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in Crawfordsville and the officer was not injured, according to Sgt. Riley.

Although police are referring to the person shot, it’s unclear at this time what crime the person is accused of.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

