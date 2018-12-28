× Person dead after officer-involved shooting near Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A person died Friday evening after being shot by a trooper near Crawfordsville, according to Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Kim Riley says the officer-involved shooting happened on US 231 near County Road 550 North at about 6:35 p.m.

The suspect who was shot suffered serious injuries and was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Crawfordsville, where police say he died from his injuries. The trooper was not injured.

Although police are referring to the person shot as a suspect, it’s unclear at this time what crime he is accused of or what led to the shooting.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are at the scene, conducting an investigation and will provide the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office with a full report. The prosecutor’s office will decide what charges, if any, will result from the investigation.

The names of the trooper and suspect will be released at a later time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.