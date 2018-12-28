× Man accused of murdering 22-year-old on northwest side arrested in Georgia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man wanted for the 2016 murder of a 22-year-old on the northwest side has been arrested in Macon, Georgia.

Indianapolis police say they worked with U.S. Marshals to locate 22-year-old Keion Robinson and arrest him on an active warrant for murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

Detectives believe Robinson shot and killed Tyler Oneal Wright at a home in the 5900 block of Cedar Lake Dr. on May 3, 2016. When officers responded to the scene, police say they found the front door wide open and Wright on the floor of the living room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD said a blue car, possibly involved in the incident, was located in the 5200 block of Lakeside Manor Dr. a short time later. The warrant for Robinson’s arrest was issued two days afterwards.

Police say Robinson will be extradited back to Indianapolis to face charges.

“This is another example of how IMPD’s enhanced collaboration with federal and local law enforcement partners continues to yield positive results for the Indianapolis community,” wrote IMPD in a press release. “As IMPD beat officers remain diligent in protecting and serving Indianapolis neighborhoods through the holiday season we want to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police.”