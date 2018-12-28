× Indiana sees its 3rd flu death of the season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana has now recorded its third influenza-related death of the 2018-19 season, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s weekly influenza report

The department did not release any details Friday on the person who died.

During the 2017-2018 flu season, over 300 flu related deaths were reported in Indiana.

Flu season typically runs from October through May.

Health officials recommend Hoosiers protect their families by getting a flu shot if they haven’t already and to take precautions, including frequent hand-washing and covering their mouths when coughing.