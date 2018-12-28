Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Feds rule in favor of plan to turn central Indiana rail line into trail

Posted 2:06 pm, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 02:11PM, December 28, 2018

FISHERS, Ind. — Federal regulators have ruled in favor of a plan to convert central Indiana’s Nickel Plate Railroad corridor into a recreational trail.

The Federal Surface Transportation Board issued three interim trail use notices last week for segments of the railway in Noblesville, Fishers and Indianapolis. The cities want to convert the line into a multi-use pedestrian and bicycle trail.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the board also denied Ohio-based U.S. Rail Holding’s motion for preliminary injunction. U.S. Rail had filed a petition asking the board to force Fishers, Noblesville and Hamilton County to sell the tracks so they can be used to move grain.

The board also denied Save the Nickel Plate’s request to stay any action on U.S. Rail’s request while the not-for-profit’s lawsuits against the cities are pending.

