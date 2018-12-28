Community on edge after 12-year-old is shot on Indy’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say a 12-year-old boy who was shot Thursday is now in stable condition and "doing well" after undergoing surgery at Riley Hospital for Children.

Police were called to the scene in the 4800 block of East New York Street, between Wallace Ave. and Dequincy St., around 2:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

IMPD isn’t saying what led to the boy being shot on the east side, but as the investigation continues, neighbors are left wondering who’s responsible.

Some neighbors CBS4 spoke with said they’re used to the violence, but Johnny Poindexter is not. He just moved in three months ago.

He thinks the younger generation doesn’t understand how deadly guns are.

"That’s what’s wrong with the younger generation. They don’t fight no more, they use guns," said Poindexter said.

Great Commission Church of God Reverend Malachi Walker said there’s no excuse for a 12-year-old to be shot.

“We just living in those times now where we have to really make some drastic changes and do things that are going to be more beneficial and healthy for our young children growing up," Walker explained.

Walker runs a youth outreach program called Young Men Incorporated to help get young boys off the streets and into more productive hobbies. He thinks if people knew more about the outreach programs available, you wouldn’t see as many shootings.

"We just have to make it more noticeable so that we can reach these children and get them off the streets and into something positive," Walker said.

Walker said young kids need to know their actions have consequences.

Reverend Walker plans to reach out to the shooting victim’s family to offer them support.

If you have any information about the shooting, call police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.