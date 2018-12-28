Colder temperatures for start of the weekend; The Colts may be playing in rain Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for lots of clouds for the next 30 to 36 hours in central Indiana. Clouds will remain thick in the lower 4,000 feet of the atmosphere above the ground through early Sunday morning.

The clouds will make it look and feel like a January day with temperatures slow to rise through the morning.

With lack of sunshine, expect temperatures to struggle to reach the middle 30°s Saturday afternoon.

STREAK CONTINUES

Today goes in the weather books with a 55° high temperature in Indianapolis. This makes this the 17th consecutive day above normal (temperature) for the capital city. The only chance to break the streak will be Saturday as temperatures will be near normal. Otherwise, the remainder of 2018 will remain above normal.

MOTHER NATURE VITAMIN D

After a few morning clouds Sunday skies should begin to clear, allowing plenty of sunshine by afternoon. Temperatures should respond, climbing in to the lower/middle 40°s.

COLTS FORECAST

If you have travel plans for Sunday, the weather should cooperate. However, if your plans take you down I-65 to Nashville, Tennessee for the Indianapolis Colts vs the Tennessee Titans game.

A weather system will move north out of the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday morning. The system will pull moisture north out of the Gulf and drop it back down as rain. Scattered showers will be possible starting Sunday afternoon in Tennessee. I think the later in to the evening it gets, the higher chance for rain in Nashville.

One of our in-house computer models brings rain through the Nashville area around 8 p.m. Sunday evening and keeps passing showers over the Music City throughout the night.

Temperatures will climb in to the low 50°s during the afternoon in Nashville. By game time, temperatures should be in the upper 40°s.

Rain from the south will spread in to central Indiana Monday morning and continue through the day. Rain should begin moving out of the Hoosier state Monday night but it is too early to say if rain will be out of the area for New Year's Eve plans.