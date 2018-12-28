Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Childhood mentor adopts 24-year-old central Indiana woman

Posted 1:52 pm, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 01:56PM, December 28, 2018

Shay Roberson-Wing, 24, was adopted in 2018 by her former school resource officer, Ginnie Wing, and Wing's husband Matt. The family posed for a photo. (Photo: Christi Patterson)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A 24-year-old woman who spent her childhood in nearly a dozen foster homes has been adopted by the former central Indiana school resource officer she met as a sixth-grader.

Shay Roberson-Wing tells The Indianapolis Star that she cried when Ginnie and Matt Wing officially adopted her in April.

Roberson-Wing was 11 years old in 2005 when she entered the child welfare system because her mother was struggling with drug addiction. She says meeting Ginnie Wing at East Middle School in Brownsburg was her first positive interaction with a police officer.

The pair grew close over the years; Wing attended Roberson-Wing’s school events when her parents couldn’t and Roberson-Wing spent holidays with the Wings.

Wing says she didn’t realize adult adoption was possible and that her children agreed it was “about time.”

