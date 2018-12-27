Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Video of Guerin Catholic cheerleaders mocking classmate creates backlash

Posted 9:08 am, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:10AM, December 27, 2018

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Administrators at Guerin Catholic High School are considering disciplinary action after a video showing five students mocking a classmate surfaced on social media.

The video shows the female students dressed in cheerleader uniforms as they sit in a car and perform a rap set to music. The lyrics contain vulgar language and profanity directed at another student.

In the video, one of the students says it’s a project they’ve been working on for a while.

The school’s president responded to the post calling it inappropriate, and saying in part quote:

“Our students’ safety and well-being are paramount and this behavior will not be tolerated. Rest assured, administrators are providing support and are in contact with the families involved to work through the disciplinary process.”

The school’s full statement below:

We have recently been made aware of the fact that a group of our students created an inappropriate video that was posted on social media. As Christians, we strive to respect the dignity of each human person and clearly this incident goes against that ideal. As a Catholic high school, we will use this situation as a teaching moment grounded in our vision to Lead with Humility, Serve with Love, and Trust in Providence.

Our students’ safety and well-being are paramount and this behavior will not be tolerated. Rest assured, administrators are providing support and are in contact with the families involved to work through the disciplinary process.

If you have questions or concerns that you would like to discuss,
please reach out to me.

Dr. John Atha
President
Guerin Catholic High School

