Strange blue light shines over New York City after transformer explodes

Posted 10:16 pm, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:06PM, December 27, 2018

NEW YORK -- The New York Police Department is investigating a transformer explosion at a Con Edison power plant in Queens, the department tweeted.

Multiple fires are taking place because a "couple of transformers tripped offline" at the intersection of 20th Avenue and 32nd Street in Astoria, Queens, Con Edison spokesperson Bob McGee told CNN.

The explosions lit up the sky in shades of blue visible as far as Manhattan and New Jersey. The tremors shook buildings and rattled windows, sending people running into the streets.

"The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available," the NYPD said on Twitter.

Shortly after the explosion, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey closed La Guardia Airport for "airport inspection," the FAA said in an advisory posted to its website.

All FAA facilities at La Guardia are on generator power and there was no interruption to air traffic control, FAA spokesman Greg Martin said.

All terminals were impacted by the loss of commercial power, causing the FAA to issue a ground stop until at least 10:30 p.m. ET, including for aircraft bound for LGA.

