Rain sliding into Indiana

Blizzard Warnings in the Dakotas, Wind Advisories in Memphis, and Flooding concerns for Atlanta all because of this huge system stretching from the top to bottom of our country. You can see where the warm front lines up and is dragging with it much warmer air that won’t break any records but will certainly get us in Indiana way above average today. The cold front is draped farther west and will drag in colder air for the weekend. Temperatures will rise all day and into the night. We’ll have 40s Thursday afternoon and 50s for dinner and bedtime. Rain will be on and off most of Thursday. Most of the rainfall will be moderate but a few downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible. Rain totals could be as high as a half to three quarters of an inch. The wind will mean that rain getting whipped around. I highly recommend a hooded coat because the wind could damage an umbrella. Friday looks great! We’ll get all the rain done early in the morning and then we’ll enjoy the 40s in the afternoon (high will occur early in the morning and then temperatures will drop). Cooler for the weekend but should be dry.