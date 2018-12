CARMEL, Ind. – Police in Carmel are looking for a man in connection with a fraud investigation.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the man made two fraudulent deposits at an Indianapolis-area bank into an account using information from two different victims on Nov. 21, 2018.

Police are asking for help identifying the individual.

Anyone with information should call the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).