Mercury ups and downs

The weather is a little backwards in Indiana tonight and tomorrow. Normally, the high temperature occurs during the mid/late afternoon. That will not be the case Friday.

A weather system is moving through the Midwest as of Thursday evening. It will bring two cold fronts through Indiana Friday. The first should begin to enter the state around 7 a.m. This front will turn winds out of the west and start to drop temperatures. However, before the front passes, temperatures will be in the lower 50°s.

As temperatures are slowly falling through the late morning and early afternoon a second front will pass during the afternoon.

This front will bring the colder air to central Indiana. Temperatures will quickly fall in to the 30°s for most of the state by 5 p.m.

GUSTY WINDS

Peak winds were over 50 mph at times Thursday late afternoon and evening. The peak wind gust in central Indiana reached 63 mph at the airport in Frankfort, Indiana.

We measured a 42 mph peak wind gust at 5:57 p.m. Thursday at the CBS4 studio located on the northwest side of Marion County.

The high wind gusts caused power outages for portions of the state. The hardest hit was in Henry County where over 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Thursday evening.

END THE YEAR WITH RAIN

Computer models continue to suggest a weather system will move north out of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It will bring rain from Dixie Alley up through the Ohio River Valley for the end of 2018. Rain is expected to move in to the Hoosier state Monday. This system may also impact the Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans game Sunday evening as rain spreads north across Tennessee Sunday.

Long range data suggests temperatures will be below normal for the first couple days of 2019.