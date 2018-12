× Juvenile critically injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a juvenile was shot and critically injured Thursday on the city’s east side.

Police were called to the scene in the 4800 block of East New York Street, between Wallace Ave. and Dequincy St., around 2:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police confirmed the victim was in critical condition while being transported to the hospital.

No suspect information was immediately available. This story is developing.