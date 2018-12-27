Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Indy man heartbroken after vintage truck is stolen: ‘It’s a part of me’

Posted 10:56 pm, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:16PM, December 27, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis wants your help tracking down his priceless vintage truck.

Thieves took off with Chris Robertson’s 1937 Chevy pickup when he was out of town. To him, it’s not about the monetary loss. It’s more about the memories.

“I want it back really, really bad,” said Robertson. “It’s a part of me.”

A police report shows someone broke into Robertson’s southwest side home near Epler and Mann Road sometime Sunday and took the vehicle, as well as the man’s precious memories.

“It’s really sentimental to me because my dad before he passed away helped me purchase that truck,” said Robertson.

He says he can’t imagine how someone could be so heartless.

“I could not imagine that somebody would break into my house while I was gone and steal such a precious thing from me,” said Robertson.

The unique characteristics like the red and gray pinstroping and the year 1937 on the side of the truck’s cab could be clues that help track down the vehicle.

“It only gets driven on very nice days,” Robertson said. “It doesn’t see the rain. I cherish that truck.”

Robertson is sure the thieves stole the vehicle for quick cash, but he wants them to know that they stole so much more – priceless memories he had with his father that mean nothing to them and everything to him.

If you know anything that may help return the truck to Robertson, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

