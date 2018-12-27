× IDEM will clean up 200,000 tires at former Anderson recycling center

ANDERSON, Ind. – Large piles of tires and shredded tires will soon get moved out of an Anderson neighborhood that many have called an eyesore for years.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said earlier this month it will come in and clean up an old tire recycling center located along Fairview Street.

“It’s an eyesore that needed to be cleaned up years ago,” said Anderson City Council President Joe Newman. “And I’m glad that IDEM or the State of Indiana has come back in and taken control.”

IDEM records show the property has nearly 200,000 tires on the property. Neighbors in the area, along with Newman, said they haven’t seen any activity on at the old recycling center for years.

“I’ve never seen anybody over there messing with it,” said Bill Swimm, who lives across the street from the old recycling center.

IDEM documents said the office revoked the recycling center’s processing and storage registrations back in February of this year due to failing to meet state requirements.

Then in July, IDEM staff went to make its quarterly inspection and found no one there to represent the business.

The facility was required to remove all waste tires by January 6 of 2018, but they were still there during July’s inspection.

“It’s nothing but a pile of black,” Swimm said. “Not very attractive for the neighborhood and I noticed a lot of the neighbors around here have been trying to upgrade their property. That’s not helping the neighborhood none.”

An IDEM spokesperson said the state will spend no more than $262,500 to clean up the facility. The work is scheduled to be completed by November 29, 2019.

Money for the cleanup will come from the waste tire fund, which comes from a $0.25 imposed on the sale of tires, new replacement tires and new vehicle sale fees. Additional money will come from the financial assistance component of the recycling center’s old permit.