Hoosier History: On This Day, December 27

Today is Thursday, Dec. 27, the 361st day of 2018 with four to follow.

Today’s Hoosier Highlights in History:

On Dec. 27, 2004, quarterback Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts breaks the National Football League’s single-season touchdown passing record; he finds wide receiver Brandon Stokely in the end zone for his 49th touchdown pass en route to leading the Colts over the Chargers 34-31 in overtime at the RCA Dome. Manning’s record, surpassing Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins, would stand until 2007. (Watch the CBS Sports broadcast of the record-setting moment below)



On Dec. 27, 1968, Apollo 8 and its three astronauts make a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific after becoming the first manned spacecraft to orbit the moon during an historic six-day journey. Commander of the mission was Frank Borman from Gary, Indiana. (Photo credit: NASA) In fact, Apollo 8 orbited the moon 10 times in a flight that helped open the way for moon-landing missions. (Watch video below of the Apollo 8 launch and splashdown)



On Dec. 27, 1966, at least 16 traffic fatalities marred the Christmas holiday weekend in Indiana as the national road toll soared past 500, marking an alarming growth in annual highway-related deaths. It would end up becoming a pivotal year for highway safety, leading to creation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a dramatic drop since then in highway deaths. (Photo courtesy: IIHS)

On Dec. 27, 1945, American Airlines planes carrying passengers and mail are unable to land at the St. Joseph county airport in South Bend for a third straight day due to snow-covered runways and ramps from a lake-effect snowstorm. (Photo credit: Tumblr/Creative Commons)

On this date elsewhere:

In 1831, naturalist Charles Darwin set out on a round-the-world voyage aboard the HMS Beagle.

In 1904, James Barrie’s play “Peter Pan: The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” opened at the Duke of York’s Theater in London.

In 1945, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were formally established.

In 1947, the original version of the puppet character Howdy Doody made his TV debut on NBC’s “Puppet Playhouse.”

In 1949, Queen Juliana of the Netherlands signed an act recognizing Indonesia’s sovereignty after more than three centuries of Dutch rule.

In 1970, the musical play “Hello, Dolly!” closed on Broadway after a run of 2,844 performances.

In 1979, Soviet forces seized control of Afghanistan. President Hafizullah Amin (hah-FEE’-zoo-lah ah-MEEN’), who was overthrown and executed, was replaced by Babrak Karmal.

In 1981, composer and bandleader Hoagy Carmichael (”Stardust”) died in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at age 82.

In 1985, Palestinian guerrillas opened fire inside the Rome and Vienna airports; 19 victims were killed, plus four attackers who were slain by police and security personnel. American naturalist Dian Fossey, 53, who had studied gorillas in the wild in Rwanda, was found hacked to death.

In 1995, Israeli jeeps sped out of the West Bank town of Ramallah, capping a seven-week pullout giving Yasser Arafat control over 90 percent of the West Bank’s one million Palestinian residents and onethird of its land.

In 2001, Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld announced that Taliban and al-Qaida prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

In 2002, A defiant North Korea ordered U.N. nuclear inspectors to leave the country and said it would restart a laboratory capable of producing plutonium for nuclear weapons; the U.N. nuclear watchdog said its inspectors were “staying put” for the time being.

Ten years ago: Israel bombed security sites in Hamas-ruled Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire aimed at civilians in southern Israeli towns, opening one of the Mideast conflict’s bloodiest assaults in decades. Tens of thousands of people in Pakistan paid homage to Benazir Bhutto on the one-year anniversary of her assassination.

Five years ago: Connecticut police released thousands of pages from their investigation into the Newtown massacre, providing the most detailed and disturbing picture yet of the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.

One year ago: Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States. Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was named AP Male Athlete of the Year after leading the team to its first World Series title. A power outage struck parts of Disneyland in California, forcing some guests to be escorted from stalled rides.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor John Amos is 79. ABC News correspondent Cokie Roberts is 75. Rock musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) is 74. Singer Tracy Nelson is 74. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 70. Jazz singer-musician T.S. Monk is 69. Singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff is 67. Rock musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 66. Actress Tovah Feldshuh is 65. Journalist-turned-politician Arthur Kent is 65. Actress Maryam D’Abo is 58. Country musician Jeff Bryant is 56. Actor Ian Gomez is 54. Actress Theresa Randle is 54. Actress Eva LaRue is 52. Wrester and actor Bill Goldberg is 52. Actress Tracey Cherelle Jones is 49. Bluegrass singer-musician Darrin Vincent (Dailey & Vincent) is 49. Rock musician Guthrie Govan is 47. Musician Matt Slocum is 46. Actor Wilson Cruz is 45. Singer Olu is 45. Actor Masi Oka is 44. Actor Aaron Stanford is 42. Actress Emilie de Ravin is 37. Actor Jay Ellis is 37. Christian rock musician James Mead (Kutless) is 36. Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 30. Country singer Shay Mooney (Dan & Shay) is 27. Actor Timothee Chalamet is 23.

