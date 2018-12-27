× ‘Goodfellas’ actor Frank Adonis dies at 83

LAS VEGAS, Nev.– Frank Adonis, who was best known for his acting in movies such as “Goodfellas,” “Raging Bull,” “Casino” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” has passed away at age 83, according to TMZ.

Adonis’ wife, Denise, confirmed the news to TMZ. He died Wednesday night in Las Vegas amid a long battle with several health issues.

Adonis had been dealing with kidney problems for a few years and was reportedly on a ventilator.

“He will be missed,” Denise told TMZ. “He was a great father and an amazing husband. He helped all his friends he could. Great writer, director and actor. He was my best friend.”

Adonis is survived by his wife and his three children.