Father keeps switching planes so flight attendant daughter won’t spend Christmas without her family

With his flight attendant daughter working on Christmas Eve and Christmas, a father made sure she didn’t spend the holidays alone.

Hal Vaughan flew standby so his daughter, Pierce, would have someone with her. The story came to light after Mike Levy, a passenger from Toledo, Ohio, posted about the situation on Facebook.

Levy was flying on Delta from Fort Myers to Detroit on Christmas Eve when he ended up being seated next to Hal.

“Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her,” Levy wrote on Facebook. “So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas.”

“She had to work and her father just followed her around the country,” Levy told ABC News. “I thought that it was extremely special of him to do for his daughter, so that she didn’t have to spend Christmas Eve alone.”

Levy took a picture of himself with Hal on the flight, writing, “What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!”

Levy’s post has more than 30,000 shares and 148,000 reactions on Facebook as of Thursday morning.

Pierce later shared Levy’s post.

“Look ma we made it,” she wrote, tagging her mother in the post. “Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle).”

She also thanked Levy for being a great passenger and spreading the word.