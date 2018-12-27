Documentary over Gary’s ‘Demon House’ to premiere on Travel Channel Jan. 1

GARY, Ind. – A documentary horror film over a so-called haunted house in Gary, Indiana is coming to television next month.

“Demon House” will make its television premiere on The Travel Channel at 9 p.m. EST on New Year’s Day. The movie was originally released on March 16, 2017.

Following the Jan. 1 premiere will be a one-hour special of lost footage that is “absolutely insane,” according to the film’s director and paranormal investigator Zak Bagans.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT for some exciting NEW YEARS news! @TravelChannel 👹🏠 pic.twitter.com/3j2qFEpRB3 — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) December 10, 2018

The Travel Channel says it will also air the documentary on Jan. 2, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.

According to the network, the film follows Bagans and his crew as they encounter “demonic forces” in the newly purchased home, referred to as a “portal to Hell.”