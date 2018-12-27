Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

2 dogs that escaped Indiana man’s euthanasia request find new home

Posted 1:36 pm, December 27, 2018, by

Photo provided by Begin Again Rescue Co.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Two dogs that escaped death when a northwestern Indiana veterinarian refused their owner’s request to have the healthy canines euthanized have found a new home together with an Illinois couple.

The man who’d owned Sam, a pointer, and Cosmo, a Lab mix, had divorced and was moving in with his girlfriend, who said she was allergic to dogs.

He visited a Portage, Indiana, veterinarian and asked that the dogs be put down, but the vet refused because they were healthy and friendly.

Penny Emerson is president of Begin Again Rescue Co. in Valparaiso. She tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that the dogs were eventually moved to Peoples Animal Welfare Society in south suburban Chicago’s Tinley Park.

A Lockport, Illinois, couple eventually adopted the canine companions, who are doing well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.