Where to drop off your Christmas tree in Indy to be recycled

Courtesy of Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Christmas is over and many local families will need a place to dispose of their tree.

There are several drop-off points across Indianapolis where the trees can be left for recycling.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and IndyParks say the drop-off spots will be active through Thursday, Jan. 31 from dawn to dusk.

Before you drop a tree off, it must not have any left over decorations, such as ornaments, tinsel and tree stands.

Here are the drop-off locations:

  • Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Avenue)
  • Ellenberger Park (5301 East St. Clair Street)
  • Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive)
  • Gustafson Park (3110 Moller Road)
  • Krannert Park (605 South High School Road)
  • Northwestway Park (5253 West 62nd Street)
  • Perry Park (451 East Stop 11 Road)
  • Riverside Park (2420 East Riverside Drive)
  • Sahm Park (6801 East 91st Street)

If you drop a tree off at one of these locations, it will be recycled for sustainable landscaping services, such as mulch and soil blends.

