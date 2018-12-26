‘Whatever they want, you got it’: Former White House Army Vet gets lost medal back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A lost military medal is back in the hands of its rightful owner.

The Meritorious Service Medal is one of the highest medals a service member can achieve without going into combat. George Hicks III spent 22 years in the Army with 10 of those years serving at the White House with the 3rd infantry.

“It's the oldest active infant regiment that's in the Army, and they’re the best," Hick III laughed, “We chauffeur everybody else around, the Chiefs of Staff and all that.”

He retired in 1992 at the age of 43. He served under two presidents, with a zero tolerance policy on mistakes.

"It's like, "Why did you fall out?" Well y’all had me around there for five hours, and my sugar was low. I’m a diabetic. No excuses,” Hicks III said of the strict perfection required of the "Old guard". For his time, he was awarded the medal.

“I wasn’t really into medals," Hicks III admitted, "When you’re a hardcore worker, you’re not looking for reward.”

Hicks III lost the medal recently. He believes it was while he was taking his wife to the doctor. She is a stage four cancer survivor. Diana Ebling said she found near IU Health. The two were able to meet on Christmas day to return the medal.