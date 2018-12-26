Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Try out winter sports at northern Indiana’s Pokagon State Park

Posted 8:02 pm, December 26, 2018, by

ANGOLA, Ind. – It can be easy to get a case of cabin fever during the winter, so CBS4 headed north to Pokagon State Park to see how Hoosiers can enjoy the outdoors even when it’s cold out.

It’s the perfect place to try cross country skiing, snowshoeing and ice fishing.

There’s also quarter-mile toboggan run that gets roughly 90,000 riders every season. The top recorded speed is 42 miles per hour. The run is open through Feb. 24.

It costs about $7 to get into the park and you can rent a sled for $13.

