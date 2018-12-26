Smallcakes is the sweetest new addition to Broad Ripple Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– We’re all breathing a little easier now that Christmas has come and gone and there’s no more last minute shopping to do. But with the kids enjoying holiday break and maybe even some extra family members still in town, folks are looking for something to get out and do together.

So if you haven’t had your fill of sugar yet, Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery might be just the place!

Located on Broad Ripple’s most popular strip, Smallcakes (located at 930 Broad Ripple Ave.) is the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth with cupcakes, ice cream or a very unique fusion of the two.

It’s a family owned operation, led by a husband and wife team who quite literally stumbled upon this sweet opportunity.

“We actually found out about Smallcakes on our honeymoon,” said owner Megan Evans. “It’s a small franchise and we just fell in love with the product… and decided to open our own which we did June of 2016 in Greenwood.”

After finding success on the southside, the couple decided to open their second location in the heart of Broad Ripple this past September.

Inside, you’ll find 12 cupcake flavors each day, including 7 gluten and dairy-free options.

“I know sometimes it’s hard to find a really good gluten and dairy-free cupcake but ours are fabulous of course, just like our other cupcakes,” Evans said.

If you really want a treat, check out their daily specials.

“In the wintertime we’ll do hot cocoa and gingerbread and then summertime we’ll do key lime pie, strawberry cheesecake,” she said.

But there’s one thing here in Broad Ripple that you won’t find at the Greenwood location: small batch ice cream, made in-house. Here, they offer 9 flavors each day including options like wedding cake, red velvet and fun flavors like peach bourbon.

“Our most popular hands-down is cookies and cream,” explained Evans. “It’s an Oreo ice cream base…then we layer in Oreo chunks.”

If you just can’t decide what to get—or you want to try something just as Instagram-worthy as it is delicious– order the “smash”

“We take our logoed mason jar… put half the cupcake in the bottom, 2 scoops of ice cream and then top half of the cupcake, whipped cream, sprinkles, the whole thing,” she said. “It’s fabulous.”

With a family of her own, including a new baby, Evans said the experience of owning a family friendly business like this has been even sweeter.

“It’s the best feeling when we see sweet little families come in and the kids are jumping all over the ice cream case [saying] ‘I want this one! I want this one!’ We just love it,” she said.

Four Things You Need to Know About Smallcakes:

Smallcakes is owned by a husband and wife team who discovered Smallcakes while on their honeymoon. They opened their first Smallcakes location in Greenwood in June of 2016 and opened their newest location in Broad Ripple this past September.

You’ll find 12 cupcake flavors each day (including gluten and dairy-free options) as well as 9 ice cream flavors. They also offer fun, seasonal specials each day as well as little “pup-cakes” for your furry family members.

One of their most popular offerings is the “Smash,” which is made of one whole cupcake and 2 scoops of ice cream, placed inside a mason jar and topped with all the fixings.

They do a lot of bulk orders for special events, corporate orders, deliveries and weddings. Evans says she’s sees a big uptick in the recent popularity of cupcakes at weddings. “The traditional wedding cake is fabulous but if you have a ton of different cupcakes… your guests get a lot to choose from,” she said.

And the reception they’ve received in Broad Ripple has been equally fulfilling.

“It’s so energetic here and the other business owners have welcomed us with open arms,” Evans said. “We just love it here.”

For more information on Smallcakes, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them via Facebook.

