Man found shot to death behind dumpster in Lawrence

Posted 6:54 am, December 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:57AM, December 26, 2018

File image

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Police say a man was found dead behind a dumpster early Wednesday morning.

Lawrence police received a call just before 3 a.m. reporting shots fired at Canterbury House Apartments, near North Franklin Road and East 47th Street.

The area was investigated and a man was found dead behind a dumpster. At this time, no suspect information has been released.

This story is developing. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

