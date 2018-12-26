× Man found shot to death behind dumpster in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Police say a man was found dead behind a dumpster early Wednesday morning.

Lawrence police received a call just before 3 a.m. reporting shots fired at Canterbury House Apartments, near North Franklin Road and East 47th Street.

The area was investigated and a man was found dead behind a dumpster. At this time, no suspect information has been released.

This story is developing. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.