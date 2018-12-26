× Macaulay Culkin responds after hearing of Muncie mom who left kids home alone

MUNCIE, Ind. – Macaulay Culkin joked about offering his babysitting services after hearing about two young children who were found home alone in Muncie, watching his film “Home Alone.”

“I’m actually available for babysitting gigs…” tweeted the actor on Friday.

I'm actually available for babysitting gigs…https://t.co/rrZGdXwpNA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 21, 2018

The mother of the 4 and 7-year-olds, Taylor Cumings, was subsequently arrested on a neglect of a dependent charge on Dec. 18.

Cumings, 25, told CBS4 that one of her kids was sent home from school with a fever a day prior and she had already missed a lot of time from her job working with at-risk youth.

So, when Cumings says she couldn't find someone to watch her children, she went to work while they stayed home. She felt they were mature enough for the circumstance.

"They had a phone, they had a safety plan which they followed. They were safe. They ate, they were checked on. They weren't just here all day running around crazy," Cumings said.

Cumings is now out of jail and was able to spend the holidays with her kids. But now, she’s calling for more resources for parents.

“If there was a day care, like an emergency day care for sick children or say your kids suspended or whatever these circumstances are, but we don't have that," Cumings said.

Cumings says she’s received support from strangers following her arrest and they’re planning on watching “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” in which Culkin reprises his role.