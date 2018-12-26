Lovely Wednesday before rain returns to Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Should be a clear and beautiful sunrise this morning as we sit between weather systems. Highs will climb above average, again, today as we hit the upper 40s. We should really only be in the 30s this time of year! Plenty of sunshine will contribute to a gorgeous day. Thursday is when our weather turns active. Though we are not expecting severe weather, the rain will certainly put a damper on the warmer temperatures. Plus, it'll be quite windy at times with gusts as high as 30mph.

Rain will begin mid-morning with showers on and off throughout the day as a warm front slides through. Many won't see quite this much but where some downpours go through, we could get up to half an inch of rain. Temperatures will stay fabulously above average for Friday so after the morning rain you'll have a great opportunity to get outside. Cooler (seasonably so) by the weekend and watching a possible mixed winter system heading into the new year.