Irsay flies Trent family down to Nashville for Purdue’s bowl game

Posted 4:19 pm, December 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:24PM, December 26, 2018

CARMEL, Ind. – Tyler Trent is headed down to Nashville for Purdue’s bowl game against Auburn thanks to Colts owner Jim Irsay.

On Wednesday, Tyler’s father, Tony, tweeted appreciation for Irsay so Trent could fulfill his duties as the Boilers’ honorary team captain. Earlier this month, President Trump sent him a letter and a flag from the Capitol.

After announcing he’s staying in West Lafayette, Jeff Brohm looks to give Purdue their first back-to-back bowl wins since 1997 and 1998.

Last year, they defeated Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl.

The game is Friday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.  If you’d like to go, tickets are as low as $45 on StubHub.

