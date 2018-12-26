× Indiana Airbnb hosts rack up $36 million in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Airbnb says Hoosiers earned a combined $36 million in supplemental income in 2018.

The company says 322,000 guest arrivals were recorded in the state over the past year, hosted by 4,600 Airbnb users. On average, each host earned about $4,800 annually.

Airbnb says the numbers show residents are embracing the platform as a way to make some extra money, even as the state’s hotel industry continues to grow.

The company says the hosts appear to be complementing the industry instead of competing with it.

“The most recent report from the Indiana Office of Tourism Development demonstrates that Indiana hotel occupancy rates and revenue have grown steadily even as local hosts welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests. This suggests that Airbnb is opening up the state to a new slice of prospective tourists by catering to travelers less able to afford hotels, those who desire to stay in neighborhoods or cities that lack hotels, and families who prefer to be together under one roof,” the company said.

In early 2018, Indiana lawmakers passed a bill protecting the right to homeshare and set standards for short-term rentals in the state. Airbnb says this contributed to the success of Hoosier hosts.

Airbnb provided this list of guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top 20 counties: