Grieving mother gifted stuffed animal with recording of late son’s voice
A California woman went above and beyond to make her parents’ Christmas special after losing their son in early October.
In a tweet that has since gone viral, Brittany Garcia said her little brother was a police officer, so she had a Build-A-Bear made in his honor – uniform and all – and gave it to her parents as a gift.
In an attached video, Garcia’s mother is told to press the stuffed animal’s hand to hear a recorded message. When she does, she hears the voice of her late son and is overcome with emotions.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the video posted on Christmas Eve has been watched more than 5 million times and retweeted over 62,000 times.
Garcia said she never expected the tweet to go viral.
“I am completely overwhelmed by the reaction to the video I posted,” wrote Garcia in another tweet. “The outpouring of love and support is something else and my family is beyond thankful.”