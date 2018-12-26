× Grieving mother gifted stuffed animal with recording of late son’s voice

A California woman went above and beyond to make her parents’ Christmas special after losing their son in early October.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, Brittany Garcia said her little brother was a police officer, so she had a Build-A-Bear made in his honor – uniform and all – and gave it to her parents as a gift.

In an attached video, Garcia’s mother is told to press the stuffed animal’s hand to hear a recorded message. When she does, she hears the voice of her late son and is overcome with emotions.

My little brother died in the beginning of October, for Christmas I got my parents a build a bear in a police uniform (he was a cop) with his voice❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/KRzXPImhAB — ✨𝓑𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓽𝓪𝓷𝔂✨ (@britmgarcia) December 24, 2018

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video posted on Christmas Eve has been watched more than 5 million times and retweeted over 62,000 times.

Garcia said she never expected the tweet to go viral.

“I am completely overwhelmed by the reaction to the video I posted,” wrote Garcia in another tweet. “The outpouring of love and support is something else and my family is beyond thankful.”