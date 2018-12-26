× Explosion at Carmel High School injures 2 maintenance workers

CARMEL, Ind. – Two maintenance workers were injured in an explosion at Carmel High School on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the scene in the 500 block of E. Main St. at about 6:12 p.m.

One of the injured workers suffered severe burns, according to the city’s fire department. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Fire officials believe the explosion came from a mechanical room on the second floor of the school, where work was being performed. Public Information Officer Tim Griffin says the workers were relighting heaters and that may have caused the blast.

The fire was marked under control at about 6:47 p.m.

Children at the school were sent to stadium locker rooms, where parents were directed for pickup. No children were injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.