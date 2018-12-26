× After long battle with cancer, Lafayette police officer dies on Christmas

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – An officer with the Lafayette Police Department died on Christmas day after a long battle with cancer.

Chief Patrick Flannely says Officer William John Meluch had been a member of the department since his hiring in January 2006. He was first a volunteer with Volunteers in Policing.

During Meluch’s career, police say he was actively involved in the Fraternal Order of Police, a member of the LPD Honor Guard, Bike Patrol Unit, and the Civil Disturbance Unit. His assignment had been in the patrol division.

Meluch’s passing marks the first time in decades that the department has lost an active member.

Chief Flannely says the officer’s outgoing personality and self-deprecating humor will be missed immensely.

“Bill was passionate about his desire to become a police officer, and had a strong desire to be a part of making a difference in the lives of those he came in contact with each and every day,” said the chief. “Bill was not only a dedicated police officer, but a good friend and someone who always found the time to listen and to make those around him laugh. Bill’s humility, courage, and selfless dedication to help others is an example for us all to follow.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.